Linde to Continue Expanding Capacity in U.S. Gulf Coast

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Linde LINLIN announced today it is expanding its La Porte, Texas, facility, effectively doubling the facility's merchant liquid production capacity.
Starting up in 2024, the increased capacity will help Linde to meet growing demand from the petrochemicals, clean energy, manufacturing, food and aerospace sectors in the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will also supply Linde's existing Gulf Coast pipeline system, which includes nitrogen and oxygen pipelines extending from the Houston ship channel south to Freeport, Texas.
"This investment will further strengthen our robust supply capabilities in the U.S. Gulf Coast, allowing Linde to take advantage of growing demand," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "This project provides significant productivity benefits by building on the unique infrastructure Linde has already established in the U.S. Gulf Coast."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
SOURCE: Linde plc
https://www.accesswire.com/697248/Linde-to-Continue-Expanding-Capacity-in-US-Gulf-Coast
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
