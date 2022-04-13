TPII To Deliver a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Energy Generation Solution Backed by Its Patent-Pending eCell

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. TPII is pleased to update its shareholders on its MOU with One World Ventures, Inc. (OWVI) to develop a power generation and storage solution enabling cost-effective U.S. crypto mining operations based in Wyoming.

To this end, TPII is developing a unique generation and storage solution leveraging natural gas-powered hydrogen fuel cells in combination with its proprietary eCell energy storage technology. The proposed solution will allow OWVI to take advantage of natural gas that would otherwise be flared from pipelines as its primary source of energy, with TPII's rapid-charging eCells providing the energy storage required to ensure uninterrupted operations.

To deliver this solution to OWVI, TPII has entered into an additional MOU with Kingsberry Fuel Cell Power, Inc. as its primary supplier of fuel cells. Specifically, TPII is targeting the use of Kingsberry's Excalibur X5 High-Temperature PEM (HTPEM) Fuel Cells, which allow for the clean and efficient use of hydrocarbon gases as an alternative to pure hydrogen gas.

In addition to the clean, climate-friendly conversion of natural gas into usable electricity, the Kingsberry fuel cells TPII has selected also assure the delivered solution will be low-maintenance; a critical design requirement owing to the on-site consumption constraint on OWVI's access to gas flares in Wyoming. In combination with TPII's eCell solid-state energy storage solution that come with a lifetime in excess of 30,000 discharge-recharge cycles, OWVI will profit from extremely low maintenance burden.

Noting the potential for further developments stemming from the OWVI crypto mining solution, Murray Goldenberg, CEO of TPII, said, "The potential to generate a low-cost, climate-friendly, and stable supply of electricity using Kingsberry fuel cells in combination with our patent-pending eCells unlocks a number of exciting possibilities. We are currently evaluating the use of this and similar configurations for use in a couple of additional projects we now have on the table."

Da Mu Lin, CEO of One World Ventures (OWVI), said, "We continue to develop our Cryptocurrency projects in Wyoming and we welcome Triad and their technology team to assist us in maximizing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrency mining opportunities. Triad's technology and Artificial Intelligence driven software can only help us achieve maximum efficiency while minimizing carbon emissions. Together we are also exploring Hydrogen based electricity generation as another means of "Going Green" when it comes to cryptocurrency mining. Working together with Triad, we want to bring all the latest technology, from Artificial Intelligence to Machine learning, Blockchain, Smart Contracts and NFTs that are all becoming a big part of the future. Web 3.0 as it is being called," he added.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. TPII:

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

About One World Ventures, Inc. (OWVI):

World Ventures Inc. seeks out emerging industries with leading-edge technologies and innovators who are ahead of the curve with new and brave ideas that strive to make the world a better place. We use a combination of technological applications, data-driven analysis, and objective processes to make a determination of success.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

