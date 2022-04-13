Conference call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB XVIVO(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)
Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-March 2022. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Monday, April 25 at 2.00 p.m. CET
Information regarding the conference can be found under the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=FB80F7D0-B30A-48FB-9917-22E268417FE7
Phone numbers to the conference:
Sweden: +46 856642651 PIN: 20185387#
UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 20185387#
US: +1 6319131422 PIN: 20185387#
Conference name: XVIVO Group Interim Report Q1
Participants from XVIVO:
Dag Andersson, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO
The press release for XVIVO's interim report January-March 2022 will be released on April 25, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CET.
Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earnings-calls/
For further information, please contact:
Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com
About Us
Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.
