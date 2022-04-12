SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BFLY CELH GRAB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. BFLY

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.

Allegations against BFLY include that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Allegations against CELH include that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022

Allegations against GRAB include that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially

misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

