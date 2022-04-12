Perk Labs Announces Voting Results Following its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. PERK PKLBF PKLB ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on April 12, 2022, at Suite 1165 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, all matters put forward before the shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated March 1, 2022, were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
- Election of Directors
The five (5) nominees were elected as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:
Votes
For
% of
Votes Cast
- For -
Votes
Withheld
% of
Votes Cast
- Withheld -
Kirk Herrington
32,466,252
96.64
1,127,380
3.36
James Topham
32,343,152
96.28
1,250,480
3.72
Larry Timlick
32,340,052
96.27
1,253,580
3.73
Steve Cadigan
32,370,974
96.36
1,222,658
3.64
Jonathan Hoyles
32,728,624
97.43
865,008
2.57
2. Appointment of Auditors
Appointment of Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration
Votes
For
% of Votes Cast
- For -
Votes
Withheld
% of Votes Cast
- Withheld -
65,296,742
98.88
738,175
1.12
About Perk Labs Inc.
Perk Labs Inc. PERK PKLBF PKLB is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.
For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.
For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.
For more information contact:
Jonathan Hoyles
CEO
Perk Labs Inc.
(833) 338-0299
investors@perklabs.io
Jules Gagnon
Director of Investor Relations & Community
(833) 338-0299
investors@perklabs.io
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.
