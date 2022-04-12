CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TASK, CRNC and LCID: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Taskus, Inc. TASK

TASK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Taskus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cerence Inc. CRNC

CRNC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cerence Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid common stock between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lucid's business and operations. Specifically, the Company overstated its production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations. As a result of the defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Lucid's common stock, Lucid investors have suffered significant damages.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

