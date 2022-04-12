MoneyLion Stock Alert: ML Shareholders Who Held Fusion Acquisition Stock May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Fusion Acquisition Corp. ("Fusion"), now known as MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion") ML, breached their fiduciary duties to Fusion's shareholders.
INVESTORS OF FUSION STOCK PRIOR TO THE MERGER WITH MONEYLION WHO CONTINUE TO HOLD MONEYLION STOCK SHARES ARE ENCOURAGED TO CLICK HERE TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C. AND PROVIDE DETAILS OF THEIR MONEYLION/FUSION SECURITIES.
The investigation concerns whether Fusion's board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, requirements to act in good faith, and whether former Fusion's shareholders suffered damages as a result.
FORMER INVESTORS OF FUSION ACQUISITION SECURITIES WHO CONTINUE TO HOLD MONEYLION STOCK MAY HAVE LEGAL CLAIMS AND ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE INVESTIGATION AND POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
This press release may constitute attorney advertising.
SOURCE: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
https://www.accesswire.com/697186/MoneyLion-Stock-Alert-ML-Shareholders-Who-Held-Fusion-Acquisition-Stock-May-Have-Legal-Claims--Kehoe-Law-Firm-PC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.