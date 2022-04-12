Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2022 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of April, May and June 2022, and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Cash Distributions:
Common Stock: $0.1254 cash distribution per common share for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 207 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.
Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
April 22
April 29
$0.1254
May 20
May 31
$0.1254
June 22
June 30
$0.1254
Total for the Quarter:
$0.3762
Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 144 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.
Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:
Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date
Amount
April
May 6
$0.0875
May
June 6
$0.0875
June
July 6
$0.0875
Total for the Quarter:
$0.2625
Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has paid 21 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.
Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
April 22
April 29
$0.138021
May 20
May 31
$0.138021
June 22
June 30
$0.138021
Total for the Quarter:
$0.414063
Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.
Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
April 28
May 6
$0.125
May 27
June 6
$0.125
June 29
July 6
$0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$0.375
Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series G Preferred Stock distribution.
Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
April 22
April 29
$0.125
May 20
May 31
$0.125
June 22
June 30
$0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$0.375
The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.
Earnings Announcement:
The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 12, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13727662.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website, www.gladstonecommercial.com.
If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.As of December 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 129 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.2 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation
