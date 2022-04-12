Lee Coleman, Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Named One of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators(R)

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Lee Coleman, founding partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, has been named among America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® for 2022 - an exclusive designation that identifies the nation's most exceptional trial attorneys in high value, high stakes legal matters.

"I am honored to be named among the Top 100 High Stakes Litigators in the United States and proud of our entire Hughes & Coleman team for their support in helping me achieve this accomplishment," said Coleman. "When people turn to Hughes & Coleman for help, they expect significant results, and this designation is just one example of how our decades of experience in personal injury pays off for our clients."

To be considered for selection to America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, an attorney must have litigated (for either plaintiff or defendant) a matter (1) with at least $2,000,000 in alleged damages at stake or (2) with the fate of a business worth at least $2,000,000 at stake. These minimum qualifications are required for initial consideration.

With these extremely high standards for selection to America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor - it is the most exclusive and elite level of attorneys in the community.

Candidates for this designation are carefully screened through a comprehensive Qualitative Comparative Analysis based on a broad array of criteria, including the candidate's professional experience, litigation experience, significant case results, representative high stakes matters, peer reputation, and community impact in order to rank the candidates throughout the state. Only the top 100 qualifying attorneys in each state receive this honor and are selected for membership among America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®.

As a founding partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, Lee Coleman has been a practicing attorney for more than 30 years and is one of the region's most pronounced attorneys. Lee began his career as an assistant county attorney and prosecutor in Bowling Green, KY, eventually becoming an associate attorney for a local firm. In 1985, Lee opened Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers with Partner J. Marshall Hughes. Every day for the past 35 years, Lee has been able to help thousands of people trade chaos for calm and return their lives to a state of normalcy. Lee is licensed to practice in Kentucky, Tennessee and New Mexico and is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association, Kentucky Bar Association, Kentucky Justice Association and the Association for Justice.

For more information about this designation, visit www.top100highstakeslitigators.com.

For more information about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

###

CONTACT:

Lora Fisher, Client & Community Relations Core Leader

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com: