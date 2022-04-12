SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Natera Inc. - NTRA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Natera Inc. NTRA.

On March 9, 2022, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research issued a short report alleging that "Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers." The report includes other potential issues at the prenatal testing company.

Shares of Natera, Inc. stock dropped more than 15% in premarket trading on March 9, 2022.

If you currently own stock or options in Natera Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

