Sugarlands Teams with Congressional Medal of Honor Society

GATLINBURG, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Sugarlands Distilling Co. today announced it has teamed with the Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration on multiple initiatives to celebrate and benefit Recipients of America's most prestigious military decoration.

First, Sugarlands will release a limited-edition, military-inspired T-shirt with the words "Valor, Honor, Duty" emblazed across the chest. The limited-edition, commemorative Sugarlands shirt is available at both its Gatlinburg distillery (805 Parkway) as well as online at ShopSugarlands.com beginning today through December 31, 2022. Proceeds from the sales of each shirt directly benefit the Medal of Honor Foundation, whose mission is to provide a path of financial support to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

In addition to the shirt, Sugarlands announced it will release special edition bottles of its award-winning Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey in late 2022. This special edition of Roaming Man will be dumped (released from its barrel) in September with Medal of Honor Recipients on hand. It will then be bottled and sold, with proceeds benefitting the Medal of Honor Foundation. Details on how to purchase the special edition of Roaming Man will be available at a later date.

This fall, Knoxville will host the Medal of Honor Convention, an annual event that brings together many living Recipients of the Medal of Honor. In conjunction with the convention, Sugarlands will host Recipients for a special private dinner with its Master Distiller Greg Eidam and other special guests at its facility in Kodak, Tennessee, just outside Knoxville. The Medal of Honor Convention takes place September 6-10, 2022.

"We have the utmost appreciation and respect for all the brave men and women who proudly serve our country in the armed forces," said Ned Vickers, president and founder, Sugarlands Distilling Co. "It's a tremendous privilege to support the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and we're thrilled to welcome all living Recipients of the award to our Kodak distillery this fall."

Sugarlands has a long history of proudly supporting the United States Armed Forces. Last fall, Sugarlands unveiled One-Two Punch, its first ready-to-drink (RTD) canned moonshine cocktail. Proceeds from the sales of One-Two Punch benefit Folds of Honor, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Through its Moonshare Program, Sugarlands has sponsored a different military and first-responder-focused non-profit organization each month with a grant, including the Gary Sinise Foundation, Operation Homefront, Lone Survivor Foundation, OSD Veteran Support Ecosystem and more.

We are grateful to Sugarlands' support of the Medal of Honor Recipients and their commitment to our military and veterans," said Leroy Petry, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan in 2008 during Operation Enduring Freedom. "Patriotic businesses who implant social responsibility, like Sugerlands Distillery, are the backbone of our nation's economy. My fellow Recipients look forward to meeting with their team during our visit the distillery, learning from Master Distiller Greg Edam as he prepares a limited-run of Roaming Man."

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is the only organization chartered by Congress to support Recipients of the award. The Society's membership is comprised of those who wear the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military award for valor. Through the Society's Outreach, Education and History initiatives, the Medal of Honor Recipients continue their service across the nation. Additional details are available at cmohs.org. The Medal of Honor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1999 to support and advance the mission of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

