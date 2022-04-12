The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AFIB, ERIC and RIVN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Acutus Medical, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) a material percentage of the Company's AcQMap imaging and mapping systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's 2021 financial results; and (e) the Company's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC

Investors Affected : April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021 and/or between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Rivian Automotive, Inc. Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

