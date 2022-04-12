SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies FAT Brands Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT Brands" or "the Company") FAT for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 17, 2022.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FAT Brands and the family of CEO Andrew Wiederhorn engaged in transactions with "no legitimate corporate purpose." The Company ignored warning signs related to such transactions. Members of the Company's senior management were under investigation in relation to these transactions. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FAT Brands, investors suffered damages.
If you currently own stock or options in FAT Brands Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.
If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com
SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP
https://www.accesswire.com/697105/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-Notifies-FAT-Brands-Inc-Investors-of-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.