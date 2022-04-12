SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies FAT Brands Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT Brands" or "the Company") FAT for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 17, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FAT Brands and the family of CEO Andrew Wiederhorn engaged in transactions with "no legitimate corporate purpose." The Company ignored warning signs related to such transactions. Members of the Company's senior management were under investigation in relation to these transactions. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FAT Brands, investors suffered damages.

