SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRNC FB LCID: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies.

Cerence Inc. CRNC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022

Allegations against CRNC include that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022

Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid common stock between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, inclusive.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lucid's business and operations. Specifically, the Company overstated its production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations. As a result of the defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Lucid's common stock, Lucid investors have suffered significant damages.

