Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. ("C4" or the "Company) CCCC. Investors who purchased C4 securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cccc.

The investigation concerns whether C4 and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release entitled "C4 Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data from Cohort A of the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader". The press release disclosed, among other data, that of the "[f]our patients [who] received single agent CFT7455 at the starting dose of 50 μg per day", "[t]wo of these patients were dose reduced to 25 μg per day due to neutropenia, a known on-target toxicity associated with IKZF1/3 degraders" and that "[t]wo dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed at the 50 μg per day starting dose, both consistent with on-target activity[.]" On this news, C4's stock price fell $3.31 per share, or 29.24%, to close at $8.01 per share on April 11, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedC4 shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cccc.

