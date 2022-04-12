Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (EMBK; EMBKW; NGAB.U; NGAB; NGAB WS) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II ("Embark" or the "Company") EMBK EMBKW))) NGAB NGAB, NGAB WS))) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Embark securities between January 12, 2021 and January 5, 2022, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/embk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Embark; (ii) Legacy Embark and the Company following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/embk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Embark you have until May 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

