Visual Lease Announces Educational Webinar Lineup for Q2

Industry leader continues to host virtual events to help companies master lease accounting compliance
WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, announced its schedule for complimentary educational webinars for the second quarter of 2022. The company will continue to share industry best practices informed by more than three decades of helping businesses properly track, manage and now report on their leases under the new lease accounting standards, ASC 842, GASB 87 and IFRS 16.
"Companies continue to underestimate what it takes to achieve and maintain lease accounting compliance," said Visual Lease's founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. "We know that having the right technology in place and committing to ongoing education can empower organizations to get ahead of common challenges. Our webinar series - much like our software - is designed to help businesses across all industries alleviate any stress that is associated with their lease accounting process."
Visual Lease's Q2 webinar schedule covers the following topics:
- Achieving Compliance
- How to Avoid Lease Accounting Compliance Risks (April 21st) - Get ahead of common risks associated with misreporting company information, such as increased audit fees, fines and potential legal ramifications.
- GASB Monthly Planning Sessions (May 18th and June 16th) - Learn how to prepare for and execute the transition to GASB 87 and GASB 96 with supporting automated accounting technology.
- How to Achieve Confident Lease Accounting Compliance (May 24th) - Receive guidance from lease accounting experts to ensure that your organization is equipped to succeed in its compliance efforts.
- Sustaining Compliance
- ASC 842 Monthly Planning Sessions (April 13th, May 11th and June 14th) - Benefit from expert tips and industry best practices to accelerate and maintain compliance with ASC 842.
- GASB 87 Roundtable Discussion: Anticipating Day 2 Lease Accounting Challenges (April 27th) - Hear directly from experienced technology and accounting experts about different Day 2 lease accounting considerations, including how to keep up with frequent lease modifications and how to ensure long-term compliance and audit readiness.
- The Cross-Functional Power of Centralized Lease Data (June 23rd) - Learn about the wide-ranging business benefits of maintaining lease data in one central location.
For additional details, registration information and updates on opportunities to earn CPE credits, please visit Visual Lease's events page, which will be regularly updated.
About Visual Lease
Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.
