Ubiquity Celebrates 10th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Ubiquity , the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) for highly complex industries and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., has just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Cake Slicing: Ubiquity CEO Matt Nyren cuts the first slice of a celebratory 10th Anniversary cake in Manila, Philippines.

In its first decade, Ubiquity has experienced exceptional growth, expanding from a small staff in a single office to a multinational operation with nearly 7,000 employees in ten offices across four continents. Ubiquity actively supports more than 200 brands, and the company expects to employ 10,000 employees by the end of 2022.

"This 10th anniversary milestone is a testament to the entire Ubiquity team," said Matt Nyren, president, CEO, and co-founder, in a recorded video message . "I attribute our success to our uncommon passion for people - our clients, their customers and, of course, our own team members, all around the globe. Ubiquity was built on the premise that the best customer experiences start with the best employee experiences, which is why so many of us have been here since the beginning."

10th Anniversary: Employees in San Salvador take a break for cake on Ubiquity's 10th Anniversary.

This year, Ubiquity was honored with a Great Place to Work® Certification™. The recognition was based on employee feedback on the Trust Index® Survey. In the survey, 76% of participating Ubiquity employees identified the company as a great place to work, and 85% agreed that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.

"The pace of the digital transformation that is reshaping our world was difficult to imagine when we launched Ubiquity," said Sagar Rajgopal, COO and co-founder. "Remarkably, it's only enhancing the need for authentic and empathetic human connections. In today's digital world, exceptional customer service is a differentiator that brands ignore at their own peril."

Ubiquity's relationship-based outsourcing delivers increased returns for challengers and disruptors by reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction. Ubiquity's end-to-end solutions leverage agile methodologies, AI-enabled technologies, and call center expertise to help brands quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively grow customer relationships.

"The proliferation of innovative, challenger brands is supplying us with endless opportunities to provide world-class service," said Nyren. "It's been an amazing ten years, but we're just getting started. We can't wait to see what the next decade will bring."

Bacolod: 10th Anniversary celebrations around the globe included Bacolod staff raising the roof in the Philippines.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity's Relationship-based Outsourcing pioneers next-gen CX, changing how brands interact with customers in an omnichannel world. Our teams of dedicated problem-solvers combine deep industry knowledge with an agile methodology to understand how customer experience supports a brand's objectives and devise plans to accelerate toward them. Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions across industries, including customer experience management services, interactive voice response (IVR) and AI-enabled technologies, and Banking Operations support, incorporating fraud investigation, ID verification, and dispute and chargeback management. Headquartered in New York City and with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work®." Visit us at https://ubiquity.com , browse open positions at https://ubiquity.com/career , and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

