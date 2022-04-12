Lokesh Kumar Joins Sheeva.AI as New Chief Technology Officer

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, the global technology platform enabling personalized in-vehicle commerce and payments, announced today the addition of Lokesh Kumar as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will be leading the growth of the company's technology as it scales to provide a better driving experience for customers around the world.

Kumar comes to Sheeva.AI from Urgently, where he was a co-founder and the Chief Architect. At Urgently, Kumar developed a digital platform to dispatch roadside assistance to drivers in real-time - connecting providers with jobs near them and allowing fast digital payment to save time and money for drivers and providers alike.

Kumar is a seasoned technology executive with experience in multiple startups to large organizations. His experience includes developing technology vision, strategy, roadmap, and execution. He has worked in varied domains, from hardware to consumer software to B2B software platforms. Prior to co-founding Urgently, Kumar built teams at Comcast and Videology in search, recommendations, big data management, real time advertising, and bidding at scale. In addition, he spent 20 years in various organizations in fields as varied as hardware research, embedded software, security, and search. He has spent time working internationally in India, Japan, the UK, and Canada working on multiple technology problems.

"The opportunity to join Sheeva.AI was the right fit at the right time, and I am excited to work with the talented team they have built. The technology that Sheeva has developed represents the next evolution of connected vehicle functions and addresses the challenges that the automotive industry has faced in providing drivers with a solution that will make in-vehicle services and payments a truly convenient and simple experience," said Kumar.

"Lokesh's extensive background in engineering and firsthand experience developing a new concept in automotive technology is a perfect fit for our needs at Sheeva.AI," said Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO at Sheeva.AI. "He has navigated the challenging path of taking a startup company to the next level, and we are extremely pleased to add him to our executive team as Sheeva continues to grow."

About Sheeva.AI

Sheeva.AI provides a flexible, low-cost platform that uses precise (< 2-meter accuracy) geolocation of connected vehicles - even in deep urban canyons - to enable contactless, automatic payments in the cloud.

Sheeva.AI's platform integrates via open APIs to enable payments and automation for services like fuel, charging, toll payment, parking, curbside pick-up, and more. Unlike most Vehicle Location-Based Services (VLBS) systems, Sheeva.AI provides a low-cost and highly flexible way to enable vehicle-based payments and services extensible to existing mobile apps, in-vehicle apps, and location-based services without the need for new architecture or expensive hardware deployments. (www.Sheeva.AI)

