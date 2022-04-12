Applied Minerals Receives Order for Its AMIRON Iron Oxide for Use in Biogas Application

EUREKA, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Applied Minerals, Inc. (the "Company" or "AMI") AMNL, a leading producer of halloysite clay and natural iron oxides for high-value industrial applications, is pleased to announce it has received an initial purchase order for 86,400 lbs. of its AMIRON iron oxide for use as a hydrogen sulfide scavenger in a biogas application.

AMIRON iron oxide has been shown to be a cost-effective scavenger of hydrogen sulfide from natural gas streams and biogas. Biogas is a renewable fuel produced by the breakdown of organic matter such as food scraps and animal waste. Hydrogen sulfide is highly corrosive and must be reduced to acceptable levels in biogas produced during anaerobic digestion. The Company will continue to pursue additional opportunities in the growing biogas industry.

About Applied Minerals, Inc.

Applied Minerals, Inc., the owner of the Dragon Mine property in Eureka, UT, is a producer of halloysite clay and natural iron oxides. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay that possesses a naturally formed tubular structure. The Company markets its halloysite clay and iron oxide products into a number of high-value application areas including, but not limited, catalysts and molecular sieves, polymer reinforcement, flame retardant additives, controlled release, construction products and lithium-ion battery minerals. Applied Minerals sells its halloysite products under the DRAGONITE trade name its iron oxide products under the AMIRON trade name.

Safe Harbor Statements

The following are safe harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for Applied Minerals, Inc. Some statements contained or implied in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain. Consequently, actual results could materially differ. For more detailed information concerning how risks and uncertainties could affect the Company's revenue pipeline, please refer to Applied Minerals' most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

