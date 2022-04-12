Recruiter.com Launches New Crypto Career Community

Creates new hiring resource for cryptocurrency and blockchain talent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT RCRTW ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, today announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency career community platform available at https://crypto.recruiter.com.

"Our new crypto career community addresses the burgeoning crypto hiring market that has been rapidly growing with demand," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Our platform launches with hundreds of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related jobs at major employers and startups. We see blockchain as key technology infrastructure for the future, and Recruiter.com will develop a unique channel for talent. We welcome employers looking for crypto talent to visit our career community to tap into our talent pool."

Jobs with crypto-related skill requirements are a new, fast-growing sector of hiring. According to LinkedIn, "job postings with titles containing terms like bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, and cryptocurrency grew 395% in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021, outpacing the wider tech industry - which saw a 98% increase in listings during the same time period."

Blockchain and cryptocurrency job titles range from highly technical engineering and development-oriented roles to non-technical positions, such as community management and research. With a strong crossover to the fintech and financial community, other crypto roles include traders and financial consultants.

"Proprietary recruitment marketing technology acquired from our Uncubed purchase last year powers our unique career community platforms," continued Sohn. "This past quarter, we invested in improvements to our custom scoring engine, which uses machine learning models to help match companies and candidates, analyzing billions of data points per search. In the coming months, we look forward to combining these two key technologies, allowing our artificial intelligence platform to index and further interact with our career community talent."

Visit https://crypto.recruiter.com to learn more and connect with talent.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict," "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: