RIVN INVESTORS: May 6, 2022 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. ("Rivian" or the "Company") RIVN issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") conducted on or about November 10, 2021; and/or between November 10, 2021 and March 10, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased Rivian common stock issued in connection with the IPO and/or during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than May 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Rivian investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here, text or email investorinfo@lchb.com, or call Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Rivian Securities Class Litigation

Rivian, based in Irvine, California, is an electric vehicle ("EV") automaker and automotive technology company. The Company's first EVs, announced in 2018, are the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV. Sales of the R1T began in September 2021, while sales of the R1S were scheduled to begin in December 2021. In a registration statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission and declared effective on November 9, 2021, Rivian announced that as of October 31, 2021, "approximately 55,400 R1T and R1S preorders in the United States and Canada from customers who paid a cancellable and fully refundable deposit of $1,000." At the time, Rivian aimed to manufacture about 1,200 R1Ts and 25 R1Ss by the end of 2021 and forecasted that it would fulfill the backlog of 55,400 vehicles by the end of 2023. On November 10, 2021, Rivian launched its IPO, offering 153 million shares of its stock at a price of $78.00 per share, generating total proceeds of $11.93 billion.

The action alleges that the registration statement Rivian filed in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Rivian's R1T and R1S vehicles were underpriced, requiring Rivian to raise prices after the IPO; (2) subsequent price increases would damage Rivian's image of trustworthiness and transparency; (3) a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders along with future preorders would be placed in jeopardy of cancellation; and (4) as a result, Rivian's business metrics and prospects would be weaker than represented in the registration statement.

On March 1, 2022, Rivian announced that it was raising the prices of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV by 17 percent and 20 percent, respectively, and that the new prices would apply to nearly all preorders. At that time, Rivian had only produced and sold roughly 1,000 vehicles. However, the number of preorders for the R1T and R1S had grown to approximately 71,000 as of December 15, 2021. On this news, the price of Rivian's shares had fallen $5.65 per share, or 8.36%, from its previous closing price of $67.56 per share on February 28, 2022, to $61.91 per share. Rivian shares plummeted further the following day, closing at $53.56 per share on March 2, 2022.

The following day, Rivian's CEO issued a letter to customers, apologizing for breaking their trust and stating that the Company would honor original prices for preorders placed prior to the price increase announcement. On this news, Rivian's stock fell an additional $2.65 per share, or 4.95%, from its previous closing price of $53.56 per share on March 2, 2022, to $50.91 per share.

On March 10, 2022, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021that fell far short of analysts' estimates. Rivian also disclosed that "due to the supply chain constraints currently visible to [them]," the Company expected to produce 25,000 vehicles in 2022, far less than analysts' estimates of 40,000 vehicles. On this news, Rivian's stock price fell $3.11 per share, or approximately 7.5%, from a close of $41.16 per share on March 10, 2022, to close at $38.05 per share on March 11, 2022.

