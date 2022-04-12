ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lexaria Provides Update on Human Nicotine Study NIC-H22-1

by ACCESSWIRE
April 12, 2022 9:10 AM | 5 min read
  • Lexaria's DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance will be compared to existing leading brands currently sold in the United States such as ON! and Zyn

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXXLEXXW (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces details of human nicotine study NIC-H22-1, which is expected to begin dosing this summer.

Study NIC-H22-1 is a minimum 36-person human pharmacokinetic ("pk") randomized, double blinded, cross-over study to compare Lexaria's DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance to that of existing leading brands currently sold in the US such as ON! and Zyn. Objective data collection from blood samples that will evidence Tmax, Cmax, and AUC is the primary objective of the study. Secondary objectives include extensive subjective evaluations related to throat burn, user experience, and more. Lexaria hopes to evidence that processing purified nicotine with DehydraTECH leads to better oral-tissue absorption and reduced negative experiences compared to currently sold brands.

The design phase of study NIC-H22-1 is complete and test articles are currently being manufactured. The Company will announce when dosing begins, which is expected this summer. This study is funded by Lexaria with existing capital. The Company is optimistic that this larger human study will produce positive findings pursuant to those evidenced in its previous 2021 subjective human testing that utilized DehydraTECH-nicotine formulations demonstrating onset of initial nicotine effectiveness in as little as 1.5 to 4 minutes after an oral dose.

As reported on October 5, 2021, Lexaria demonstrated in animal study NIC-A21-1 that nicotine oral pouches using DehydraTECH technology were 10x to 20x faster in reaching peak delivery of nicotine to bloodstream than controls. Findings using a DehydraTECH nicotine benzoate formulation relative to a concentration-matched control from that study are shown in the figure above.

The oral nicotine pouch category is of intense interest to Lexaria and is one of the fastest growing segments of the nicotine industry due in part to its reduced risk health outcomes as noted by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). This delivery method, in the white pouch format specifically, which avoids harmful lung outcomes experienced by smokers or vapers, involves absorption primarily through the buccal tissues of the mouth, of purified nicotine that has been separated from most other harmful compounds in the tobacco leaf. The global market for the oral nicotine pouch category was US$2.33 billion in 2020 and is growing at a rapid CAGR of 30.7% and is expected to reach $21.84 billion in 2027.

As reported on March 8, 2022, Lexaria recently received its first ever patent granted to use DehydraTECH to more efficiently deliver nicotine through buccal tissue absorption. Similar patent filings have been made in the USA and in the EU and Lexaria believes those potential patent awards could support significant competitive advantages in the nicotine white pouch category, as well as other oral nicotine product formats.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 24 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/697005/Lexaria-Provides-Update-on-Human-Nicotine-Study-NIC-H22-1

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsPress Releases

This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

by Gita Karunakaran
August 23, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

In March 2017, Netflix’s official Twitter Inc. TWTR account tweeted "love is sharing a password."

Five years later, media reports created a furor, hinting that Netflix was considering ways to curtail password sharing with people beyond the main user’s household. 

Password sharing on digital streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX and Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN) Prime Video is common practice with multiple people sharing a single account with different user profiles. 

But what Netflix has taken issue with now, and is trying to curtail, is the unauthorized and illegal sharing of passwords through password-sharing marketplaces run by bad actors, which it says costs the company more than $6 million in annual revenue loss.

The consequences of credential-related cyber crime could prove to be very expensive for organizations if the spate of reported incidents is anything to go by. 

Some of the most significant password-related security breaches of the last year include those at Microsoft Corp. MSFT, SolarWinds Corp. SWI, and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY

Microsoft reported a cyberattack by Chinese hacking group Hafnium, which targeted thousands of its servers across the United States and affected government agencies and businesses, exposing the email communications of each affected organization.

In a separate incident, U.S. government agencies were compromised in a series of nationwide attacks involving software from the cyber security firm SolarWinds where hackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in its network monitoring software, allowing them to infiltrate companies that were using that software and gain access to their email communications. 

Cybercriminals apparently had access to GoDaddy’s systems for over two months before they were detected and their access blocked, by which time considerable damage had already been done.

Rising Cyber Crime Could Be Driving Companies’ Focus Toward Identity And Access Management

User credentials are the entry point to an organization’s data, and securing the network and access to data has become a top priority for businesses in the highly digital world.

Companies like BIO-key International Inc. BKYI, 3M Co. MMM,  Fujitsu Ltd. 6702, and Safran SA (SAF.PA) provide secure access management solutions in different parts of the world could play an important role in addressing the challenges that are inherent with password-based security solutions and the risk and cost associated with traditional methods of access management.

More organizations are moving away from password-based solutions to biometric authentication.  

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) provides a type of authentication that verifies the actual identity of the individual behind the keyboard, and BIO-key says its world-class biometric platform integrates into its customers’ Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

The company reports that it offers multiple Identity and Access Management system options when it comes to enforcing stronger security and multi-factor authentication. It is showcasing new innovations at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit (Booth 232) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 22-24th. At the Summit, BIO-key will highlight new authentication methods, as additions to its current PalmPositiveTM palm scanning method, for its BIO-key MobileAuth™ mobile app, including FacePositive™ for server-secured facial recognition, device-based biometrics for Android and iOS, and new push token support.

It boasts decades of expertise in the field and claims it has a proven track record of successful Identity & Access Management (IAM) project delivery and strong customer relationships in financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government. 

BIO-key says its signature product — PortalGuard® IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) — has flexible single sign-on and various authentication options to meet the security goals of most modern organizations to deliver an optimized user experience.

Features the company says make PortalGuard an attractive access management solution include:

  •  Accessibility to a suite of apps from multiple devices without requiring the user to manage numerous, difficult-to-remember passwords.
  • Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), including biometric authentication options like Identity-Bound Biometrics, to prevent unauthorized access if an attempt to access an application is made from outside of the company’s usual geography.
  • Reduced operational costs and a less heavy burden on tech support to enable  password resets because users can quickly reset their own passwords using their fingerprint as their authentication method of choice.

To learn more about BIO-key’s biometric solutions visit the company webpage.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BIO-KeyPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksEmerging MarketsSmall CapMarketsTechGeneral