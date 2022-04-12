POSTD Merchant Banque Acquires Equity Stake in Debit Card Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / POSTD Merchant Banque PMBY ("the Company ''), a mandated lead arranger for corporate-to-bank structured and trade financial transactions, announces that it has acquired a forty-percent (40%) equity stake in Senegalese debit card producer Sewacard Industrie SA, ("SEWA"), an electronic banking platform offering GIM and VISA International prepaid bank cards.

SEWA obtained GIM-UEMOA Certification in August 2020, giving it the authorization for the production and personalization of EMV CPA Bank Cards for members of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) which consists of the Interbank Electronic Network of one hundred twenty (120) banks and financial institutions. Members of the Union (also known by its French acronym, UEMOA) include Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte D'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

SEWA has designed and developed an electronic transaction platform that resolves financial constraints, while offering personalized responses, in terms of inclusive financial services. These actions will accelerate the banking of populations in Africa to financial maturity.

SEWA's technology uses a purpose made "Mobile Kit" that uses the mobile telephony network to provide transactional services to its customers. This solution decreases their client's dependence on the traditional connectivity methods of the Internet and Electricity. This approach allows SEWA an increased reach into remote areas and hard to reach populations.

The SEWA Mobile Kit can be put into interface mode with Banking Information Systems (BIS) and serve as a multi-transaction and multi-financial institution window.

This allows:

(i) Banks and microfinance institutions to dematerialize their presence in rural areas by making their services available on this shared counter; and

(ii) The creation of a fund collection and transfer service in rural areas without access to traditional connectivity solutions.

Clients include but are not limited to the following: Baysim, Fongad, ONCAV, UNACOIS, highway toll card Effiage, and Senelec, a prepaid electricity card.

From its Diamniadio Industrial Platform, SEWA offers a quick turnaround for delivery of bank cards within 72 hours. SEWA can accomplish this because of its high production capability of one million cards per month, thereby putting an end to the long three-to-four-week delivery times. Since its 2018 inception, SEWA's factory has developed technological infrastructures with ultra-modern payment machines and world-class electronic security equipment.

About Sewacard Industrie SA

Sewacard Industrie SA is a GIM-UEMOA Certified company authorized to produce EMV CPA Bank Cards valid for members of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit our clients needs.

