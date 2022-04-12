Clean Vision Commissions Hydrogen Storage Fuel Cell Development for Clean-Seas' Pyrolysis Plants; Company Exercises Option to License Patented Fuel Cell Tech, Will Start Development This Month

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation CLNV ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced it has exercised its previously announced option to license hydrogen fuel cell technology from Kingsberry Fuel Cell Power Inc. (kingsberrypower.com). Kingsberry has spent twelve years developing and patenting its hydrogen fuel cell power systems technology financed largely by $10 million in US and state government-sponsored research/infrastructure grants (DOL, DOD, DOE, etc.).

The Company has commissioned Kingsberry to build and deliver a five-kilowatt fuel cell prototype to produce clean power using stored hydrogen energy produced by its wholly owned Clean-Seas (C-S) subsidiary's pilot waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant in Hyderabad, India. There, it will be demonstrated to India's Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Railways, executives of an EV charging station project, among others as potential clients for this technology.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "The development of a custom 5kW Polymer Electrolye Membrane (PEM) fuel cell is yet another major step in the development of Clean Vision's goals to enter the $125 billion hydrogen economy. We believe that adding this technology will complement Clean-Seas global efforts in converting waste plastic into environmentally friendly commodities.

"With numerous LOIs and JVs from nations and cities around the world to host our prospective commercial-scale PCN plants, the ability to store our waste plastic-to-energy AquaHTM branded hydrogen energy efficiently for commercial use is now much closer to becoming reality," Mr. Bates added. "I anticipate we will have a fully functional, demonstrable working prototype fuel cell this summer if not sooner."

Included in the Company's license agreement, Kingsberry will send engineers to support the Company's engineering team in Hyderabad with the fuel cell development. The end result of this pilot will be to demonstrate the prototype fuel cell to potential manufacturing partners, with whom Mr. Bates met in March, to bring the technology to market at scale. The C-S India engineering team has installed and is now working to upgrade its pyrolysis plant - primarily to optimize its hydrogen output -- in a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) that was formalized and announced on March 9, and later followed by a joint press conference.

Storing C-S' AquaH branded clean hydrogen output from its pyrolysis plants in custom fuel cells will enable it, and its PCN plant host country and partners, to participate in the growing hydrogen generation industry. In their July 2021 report, "Hydrogen Investment Pipeline Grows to $500 Billion in Response to Government Commitments to Deep Decarbonization," the Hydrogen Council and McKinsey & Company state 359 large-scale hydrogen generation capital projects have been announced globally, up 131 just in the first half of 2021.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com or follow us on Twitter: @cleanvisoncorp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements including statements related to plans to build and deliver a five-kilowatt fuel cell prototype to store hydrogen energy in Hyderabad, India, demonstrated the prototype to India's Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Railways, executives of an EV charging station project, among others, adding this technology complementing Clean-Seas global efforts in converting waste plastic into environmentally friendly commodities, the ability to store the Company's waste plastic-to-energy AquaH branded hydrogen energy efficiently for commercial use now much closer to becoming reality, having a fully functional, demonstrable working prototype fuel cell this summer if not sooner and storing C-S' AquaH branded clean hydrogen output from its pyrolysis plants in custom fuel cells enabling the Company, and its PCN plant host country and partners, to participate in the growing hydrogen generation industry. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the Company's ability to build and deploy a five-kilowatt fuel cell prototype to store hydrogen energy in Hyderabad, India as planned, the Company's ability to use this technology to complement Clean-Seas global efforts in converting waste plastic into environmentally friendly commodities, the Company's ability to the ability to have a fully functional, demonstrable working prototype fuel cell this summer if not sooner and the Company's ability to participate in the growing hydrogen generation industry. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

