Liquid Avatar Technologies Announces its Grand Opening of the Oasis Digital Gallery, Featuring Immersive Experience for NFT Art Sales

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact and purchase digital artworks as NFTs in an extended reality web-based platform; Lynn Mara, first artist showcased in the gallery

TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. LQIDLQAVF Liquid Avatar Technologies, a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the Metaverse, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of one of the first, if not the first, 3D virtual art galleries in the Metaverse - Oasis Digital Gallery, an extended reality, immersive web experience where users can walk through and experience the look and feel of a "real" art gallery and where they can view and purchase NFT artwork directly from the gallery hangings.

The Oasis Digital Gallery will launch with renowned pop culture digital and traditional medium artist, Lynn Mara, with an exhibition of her Barcode Ponies, a digital collection of uniquely crafted and colored collectible Zebras. A total of 255 pieces will be available for purchase in a virtual 3D experience that will not require additional equipment such as VR goggles to be viewed. The virtual gallery will feature 104 pieces and the entire collection can be viewed in the Oasis Digital Gallery Store. Visitors will be able to maneuver the gallery's "walk-through" environment just by using their computer's web browser, mouse, and keyboard. The digital representation of each painting can be enlarged for better viewing and will feature a clickable information plaque and an audio description.

"The Oasis Digital Gallery is poised to be one of the signature destinations in the Metaverse and we're excited to bring such great art to a wider audience," said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., Managing Director Oasis Digital Studios Limited & Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have an artist of Lynn Mara's calibre to kick off the Grand Opening of the Oasis Digital Gallery. Her work is bold, colorful, and iconic, and we're proud to partner with her for this exhibition."

In addition to touring the gallery and viewing the artwork, guests will have the opportunity to purchase copies of the paintings as NFTs right from the digital display. Purchasers will be able to purchase NFTs using PayPal, fiat, major credit cards and cryptocurrencies directly via Shopify.

"I've always been drawn to the beauty of zebras. But as beautiful and big as they are, they're also very from another. Yet, no two are alike. We need to think beyond black and white," said Lynn Mara. "And when I think of zebras, I think of Africa. There is a river in Africa that runs from Kenya to Tanzania, and across the migration path of the Serengeti It is called the Mara River, as in my last name. (No relation. Just a cool coincidence.) As always, I like to direct a percentage of the profits from my art toward a charity. So, we have chosen as the beneficiary of that contribution the excellent humanitarian work of Water 4 Mercy, founded in 2018 by Nermine Khouzam Rubin. Water 4 Mercy has contracted with world renowned leaders to implement innovative and advanced solar, water and agricultural solutions to eradicate thirst, hunger and poverty in Africa.. All of this would be just an "idea" though, if not for the technical genius of the team at Liquid Avatar and the Oasis Digital Gallery, one of the first virtual galleries ever in the Metaverse!"

The Oasis Digital Gallery has already booked future art events and is built to host future virtual events such as galas, corporate and social gatherings. The Oasis Digital Gallery will also be accessible in the future through Collector Aisle, a theme based virtual island as part of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse that is dedicated to NFT collectors.

Liquid Avatar Technologies is a proven leader in the Metaverse, developing Aftermath Islands, associated themed islands and utilitarian NFTS, customizable 3D Meta Avatars as part of the Meta Hero Project™, verifiable credential-backed digital identity, and partnering with Game Credits for the first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative effort that will allow interoperability between two or more Metaverses. Liquid Avatar Technologies recently unveiled, in the United States, the LQID Card, first-ever payment card and loyalty program created specifically for the Metaverse, announced FAB and Vegas islands, along with hover bikes and submarines as part of the Aftermath Islands experience, as well as its first mobile play-to-earn game - The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara - expected this calendar quarter, that will allow players to earn rewards by completing time and skill activities.

About Lynn Mara

Artist and Long Island native, Lynn Mara is a prolific painter that captures the American spirit through her iconic works.

Her multifaceted tableaus preserve American culture with modern flair. Mara's paintings are "big," executed in her signature bold color, layers of under painting and mixed media, particularly in her more recent mixed media collage work that she refers to as "conversation starters." These are painstakingly arranged and packed with various media, historical context, and scriptural or lyrical "truths" that reflect on popular American issues and topics in an amusing way.

About Water 4 Mercy - www.water4mercy.org

Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose Mission is "To Uphold Human Dignity by Eradicating Thirst, Hunger and Poverty" in Africa. We are utilizing the added-value of Israeli technologies and expertise, adapted to unique circumstances in Africa and transforming the cycle of poverty into 'Cycles of Success' to positively impact many people's lives. Since being founded in 2018, over 34,000 people in our Water 4 Mercy villages now have life-giving clean water. We have trained over 300 farmers and have 150 students enrolled in AITeC, our Agricultural Innovation and Technology Center in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Water 4 Mercy brings clean water, food, and HOPE, by sharing Israel's advanced solar, water and agricultural knowledge and "Teaching Their Teachers To Teach", ensuring long-term self-sustainability!

This 4 Minute Video says it ALL and provides a great overview of our mission and how Africa can be water and food secure QUICKLY!

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands Metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting theme-based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, non-fungible tokens that represent the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company recently announced its LQID CARD, a unique US payment card, and the world's first Metaverse Rewards program. The LQID Card a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" LQID.

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

