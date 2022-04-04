Avant Brands Announces Timing of Release of Q1 2022 Results and Conference Call

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. AVNTAVTBF(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announced today that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details

Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange AVNT, and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market AVTBF and Frankfurt Stock Exchange 1BU. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

