Apollo Endosurgery Appoints Jeannette Bankes to Board of Directors

by ACCESSWIRE
April 4, 2022 7:15 AM | 4 min read

Veteran Brings 30 Years of Multinational Healthcare Leadership Experience

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") APEN, a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced the appointment of Jeannette Bankes to its Board of Directors, bringing the number of board members to eight. Bankes is the President and General Manager of the Global Surgical Franchise at Alcon, a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of eye care medical devices and ophthalmic products.

"Jeannette Bankes is a seasoned healthcare executive and board member known for applying her tremendous insight, experience and passion for technology to optimize product development and worldwide commercialization," said Chas McKhann, President and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery. "Known throughout the healthcare industry as a thoughtful and practiced leader, Jeannette has led the development and adoption of technologies designed to combat some of healthcare's most urgent and complex challenges. Her voice and vision will be a tremendous value in helping guide Apollo as we continue to develop and bring to market less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy."

Ms. Bankes brings 30 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries to her role on the Apollo Endosurgery Board of Directors. She is a proven industry executive, board advisor and product development expert who has held leadership positions in multinational, billion-dollar healthcare companies, Alcon, Boston Scientific, and Merck & Co. As President and General Manager of Alcon's Global Surgical Franchise, she oversees a diverse, global product portfolio with approximately $5 billion in annual sales. At Boston Scientific, Ms. Bankes' most recent role was General Manager, Urology & Pelvic Health. During her 15-year tenure at Boston Scientific, Ms. Bankes served as Vice President of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs. Ms. Bankes began her career with Merck & Co., where she held diverse roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, clinical and biological manufacturing. Ms. Bankes holds a B.S. in Biochemistry and Medical Technology from Kutztown University.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeannette to the Apollo Board of Directors," said John Barr, Chairman of the Board. "Her broad, global experience in R&D, clinical testing, product registration and new product commercialization will provide the Apollo Endosurgery board with valuable perspectives. We are glad to have her join us to help guide Apollo into the future of transforming care delivery."

"I'm delighted to be joining the Apollo board at this exciting and critical time for the company," said Bankes. "I look forward to helping the Apollo team further its mission to deliver innovative, cost effective minimally invasive therapeutic GI and bariatric products and procedures to improve patient care."

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; reports of adverse events related to the Company's products, outcomes of clinical studies related to the Company's products, development of competitive medical products by competitors, regulatory approvals and extensive regulatory oversight by the FDA or other regulatory authorities, unfavorable media coverage related to the Company's products or related procedures, coverage and reimbursement decisions by private or government payors, the Company's ability to support the adoption of its products and broaden its product portfolio; the potential size of the Company's addressable markets; the execution of our gross margin improvement projects; global supply chain constraints; the effect of inflationary pressure; and the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investors:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Jeff Black, 512-279-5126
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Media:

Health+Commerce
Laurel Hood, 218-341-7270
laurel@healthandcommerce.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695746/Apollo-Endosurgery-Appoints-Jeannette-Bankes-to-Board-of-Directors

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsPress Releases

This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

by Gita Karunakaran
August 23, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

In March 2017, Netflix’s official Twitter Inc. TWTR account tweeted "love is sharing a password."

Five years later, media reports created a furor, hinting that Netflix was considering ways to curtail password sharing with people beyond the main user’s household. 

Password sharing on digital streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX and Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN) Prime Video is common practice with multiple people sharing a single account with different user profiles. 

But what Netflix has taken issue with now, and is trying to curtail, is the unauthorized and illegal sharing of passwords through password-sharing marketplaces run by bad actors, which it says costs the company more than $6 million in annual revenue loss.

The consequences of credential-related cyber crime could prove to be very expensive for organizations if the spate of reported incidents is anything to go by. 

Some of the most significant password-related security breaches of the last year include those at Microsoft Corp. MSFT, SolarWinds Corp. SWI, and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY

Microsoft reported a cyberattack by Chinese hacking group Hafnium, which targeted thousands of its servers across the United States and affected government agencies and businesses, exposing the email communications of each affected organization.

In a separate incident, U.S. government agencies were compromised in a series of nationwide attacks involving software from the cyber security firm SolarWinds where hackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in its network monitoring software, allowing them to infiltrate companies that were using that software and gain access to their email communications. 

Cybercriminals apparently had access to GoDaddy’s systems for over two months before they were detected and their access blocked, by which time considerable damage had already been done.

Rising Cyber Crime Could Be Driving Companies’ Focus Toward Identity And Access Management

User credentials are the entry point to an organization’s data, and securing the network and access to data has become a top priority for businesses in the highly digital world.

Companies like BIO-key International Inc. BKYI, 3M Co. MMM,  Fujitsu Ltd. 6702, and Safran SA (SAF.PA) provide secure access management solutions in different parts of the world could play an important role in addressing the challenges that are inherent with password-based security solutions and the risk and cost associated with traditional methods of access management.

More organizations are moving away from password-based solutions to biometric authentication.  

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) provides a type of authentication that verifies the actual identity of the individual behind the keyboard, and BIO-key says its world-class biometric platform integrates into its customers’ Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

The company reports that it offers multiple Identity and Access Management system options when it comes to enforcing stronger security and multi-factor authentication. It is showcasing new innovations at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit (Booth 232) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 22-24th. At the Summit, BIO-key will highlight new authentication methods, as additions to its current PalmPositiveTM palm scanning method, for its BIO-key MobileAuth™ mobile app, including FacePositive™ for server-secured facial recognition, device-based biometrics for Android and iOS, and new push token support.

It boasts decades of expertise in the field and claims it has a proven track record of successful Identity & Access Management (IAM) project delivery and strong customer relationships in financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government. 

BIO-key says its signature product — PortalGuard® IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) — has flexible single sign-on and various authentication options to meet the security goals of most modern organizations to deliver an optimized user experience.

Features the company says make PortalGuard an attractive access management solution include:

  •  Accessibility to a suite of apps from multiple devices without requiring the user to manage numerous, difficult-to-remember passwords.
  • Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), including biometric authentication options like Identity-Bound Biometrics, to prevent unauthorized access if an attempt to access an application is made from outside of the company’s usual geography.
  • Reduced operational costs and a less heavy burden on tech support to enable  password resets because users can quickly reset their own passwords using their fingerprint as their authentication method of choice.

To learn more about BIO-key’s biometric solutions visit the company webpage.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BIO-KeyPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksEmerging MarketsSmall CapMarketsTechGeneral