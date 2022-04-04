Coppernico Metals to Appoint Marie-Hélène Turgeon as Director

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Marie-Hélène Turgeon to the Board of Coppernico Metals. Ms. Turgeon has 20 years of experience in environmental management, legal compliance, and stakeholder engagement. She has been supporting mining companies in designing sustainable projects, assessing and managing environmental and social impacts, as well as obtaining and maintaining social licenses to operate. Her experience in Latin America includes the Cobre Panama copper mine and the Cerro Blanco Project in Guatemala.
Ivan Bebek, President and CEO commented, "It comes with great pleasure to welcome Ms. Turgeon to our Board of Directors. Her experience, expertise, and potential contributions are aligned and perfectly suited to complement the Company's ambition of building an environmentally and socially responsible world-class South American exploration company."
Prior to becoming an independent advisor, Ms. Turgeon spent 12 years in various environmental manager roles, including seven years as the environment manager for Detour Gold, leading the environmental management plans for the Detour Lake Mine. As a long-standing Ontario Mining Association ("OMA") member, she has served as Chair of the OMA Environment Committee, and also as a Director on the board of Women in Mining Canada (WIMC). Ms. Turgeon also serves as a Director for Torq Resources. She holds a BSc in Geology from McGill University and a Masters of Environment from Sherbrooke University.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ivan Bebek
President, CEO and Director
For further information on Coppernico Metals Inc., please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Margaux Villalpando, Manager of Investor Relations at (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.
About Coppernico
Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana projects in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.
No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.
SOURCE: Coppernico Metals Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/695754/Coppernico-Metals-to-Appoint-Marie-Hlne-Turgeon-as-Director
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.