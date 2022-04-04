HOUSTON , TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. PTEN will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.
About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.
CONTACT:
Mike Drickamer
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 765-7170
SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Management Services, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/695740/Patterson-UTI-Energy-Announces-First-Quarter-Earnings-Conference-Call-and-Webcast
