SUIC Beneway and QQ Pay Australia Announce Joint Venture To Provide Breakthrough Cross Border Payment Services and Global Payment Solutions to Beneway Platform, Expected To Boost Its Market Share in the Global US$15 Trillion Digital Commerce Market.

NEW YORK, NY and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. SUIC has signed a cooperation joint venture agreement with the QQ Pay Pty., Australia to provide cross border payment services to Beneway ecosystem's customers from the SMEs to the affluent individuals. This synergy brings SUIC Beneway and QQ Pay ecosystems together to achieve a valuable end-to-end marketing strategy and solutions, targeting a much larger customer base in the markets of North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific Region with a combined estimated size of USD15 Trillion.

Maninder Bhullar, the director of SUIC Beneway Group and CEO of QQ Pay Group believes that "The macroeconomic trends sweeping the global markets with technology-driven influences will not abate. It is undeniable that the new business model is dependent on Fintech. The timely synergies between our two Fintech platforms will create a long-term shareholder value by offering financial services using the most updated IT operating models and simplified legacy systems that can drive the costs lower and by adopting new technology capabilities to grow revenues and profitability in the process, while also increasing our reach to serve new markets where previously resource and geographical locations was a hindrance. We are confident we can achieve the promised synergies through proper integration planning and execution."

Maninder Bhullar also highlighted that QQ Pay has embarked in further enhancing and innovating its digital platformvia enhanced security and the adoption of blockchain technology. With this, customers and partners of SUIC Beneway group could benefit by experiencing seamless financial services which are in compliance with applicable laws and regulatory guidelines. He also added that as the borders are now opening in most countries, there are increased customer demands for online services. SUIC Beneway and QQ Pay teams have been working relentlessly meeting these customer demands and expectations.

About QQ Pay Pty Ltd., Australia

QQ Pay Pty Ltd is incorporated in Australia and has attained the independent remittance dealer registration with Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, AUSTRAC that allows it to perform cross border transactions in Australia with the rest of the world. With the passion to expand as a leading global fintech company and carrying the flag of its proprietary QQ Pay payment platform, QQ Pay Pty Ltd. operates in Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia. For further information, please visit www.qqpay.io

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research,

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

