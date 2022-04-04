Clare Boynton and Pierre Cadena nominated to join Raketech's Board of Directors

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Raketech RAKE

The Nomination Committee in Raketech has proposed Clare Boynton and Pierre Cadena to be elected as new Board members at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2022.

Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Chairman Ulrik Bengtsson and the other members Johan Svensson, Erik Skarp and Magnus Gottås. Raketech's current board members Annika Billberg and Fredrik Svederman have declared that they will not stand for re-election.

Pierre Cadena is a US citizen based in Los Angeles and has profound expertise within iGaming and affiliate marketing as well as a solid M&A experience which will further strengthen Raketech's position, particularly in the US market. Pierre Cadena has previously held senior positions within strategy and business development with Crunchyroll, the world's largest streaming video company for anime, and Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

He is currently Chief Strategy Advisor at SCCG Management, a consultancy firm that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, technology, M&A, joint ventures, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. Additionally, he is a General Partner of SCCG Venture Fund, an alternative investment fund focused on gaming.

Clare Boynton has experience across a variety of industries with some of the biggest global brands, including Unilever, KFC and Amazon as well as highly regulated businesses such as RSA Insurance. She now works as an independent Finance Director or CFO, supporting a portfolio of early-stage businesses to plan and fund their growth whilst building high performing, fit for purpose finance teams and processes. In addition to being nominated as a board member, Clare Boynton will be proposed as Chair of the company's Audit Committee.

The Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting consists of:

Ulrik Bengtsson, Raketech Chairman of the Board

Martin Larsson, chairman, appointed by Chalex i Göteborg AB

Erik Skarp, appointed by Light Showdown Limited

Peter Björnström, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited

Tobias Persson Rosenqvist, appointed by Swiss Life Liechtenstein AG

About Raketech Group

