Clare Boynton and Pierre Cadena nominated to join Raketech's Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee in Raketech has proposed Clare Boynton and Pierre Cadena to be elected as new Board members at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2022.
Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Chairman Ulrik Bengtsson and the other members Johan Svensson, Erik Skarp and Magnus Gottås. Raketech's current board members Annika Billberg and Fredrik Svederman have declared that they will not stand for re-election.
Pierre Cadena is a US citizen based in Los Angeles and has profound expertise within iGaming and affiliate marketing as well as a solid M&A experience which will further strengthen Raketech's position, particularly in the US market. Pierre Cadena has previously held senior positions within strategy and business development with Crunchyroll, the world's largest streaming video company for anime, and Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
He is currently Chief Strategy Advisor at SCCG Management, a consultancy firm that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, technology, M&A, joint ventures, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. Additionally, he is a General Partner of SCCG Venture Fund, an alternative investment fund focused on gaming.
Clare Boynton has experience across a variety of industries with some of the biggest global brands, including Unilever, KFC and Amazon as well as highly regulated businesses such as RSA Insurance. She now works as an independent Finance Director or CFO, supporting a portfolio of early-stage businesses to plan and fund their growth whilst building high performing, fit for purpose finance teams and processes. In addition to being nominated as a board member, Clare Boynton will be proposed as Chair of the company's Audit Committee.
The Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting consists of:
Ulrik Bengtsson, Raketech Chairman of the Board
Martin Larsson, chairman, appointed by Chalex i Göteborg AB
Erik Skarp, appointed by Light Showdown Limited
Peter Björnström, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited
Tobias Persson Rosenqvist, appointed by Swiss Life Liechtenstein AG
About Raketech Group
Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.
