Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (APFAPY announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Meier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.
On 30 March 2021, Mr. Meier sold 28,024 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 174.2p per share and purchased 28,024 Shares at an average price of 174.3p per share. These transactions were undertaken as part of Mr. Meier's portfolio management.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier and persons closely associated with him remains 437,006 Shares, representing 0.20% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Patrick Meier
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sales and Acquisition of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Sale
Price(s)
Volume(s)
174.2p
28,024
Purchase
Price(s)
Volume(s)
174.3p
28,024
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|As detailed above
e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 March 2022
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Website:
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
|RBC Capital Markets
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead
Notes to Editors
About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/695794/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company
