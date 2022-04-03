Mynaric Announces New Date for FY21 Business Update, Publication of Full FY21 Financial Results and Analyst and Investor Day

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2022 / Mynaric MYNAM today announced that its upcoming FY21 business update will be rescheduled because the management team is still recovering from an illness. Due to the same reasons Mynaric will also have smaller than planned management representation at the upcoming 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., between April 4 and April 7.
Mynaric originally planned to publish its FY21 business update on March 28 and include only selected figures of the preliminary FY21 financial results. Given the proximity to full FY21 financial results and to be efficient with investors and management's time, Mynaric now plans to publish the FY21 business update simultaneously with presentation of full FY21 financial results.
Mynaric plans to release a corresponding shareholder letter and full FY21 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. CEST). The release will be announced over the newswire and the material published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.
Mynaric will also host a virtual analyst and investor day the same day, April 28, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. CEST) that will feature a deep dive into the company, its end-markets, and outlook. The webcast of the analyst and investor day will be accessible via the investor relations section of mynaric.com and will include presentations and Q&A sessions with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan, CTO Joachim Horwath, CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and others.
To consider investor questions and areas of interest ahead of its analyst and investor day, Mynaric will crowdsource feedback through April 17.
- Public submission and community upvoting of questions via Reddit /r/mynaric
- Private submission of questions after registration via the webcast platform
About Mynaric
Mynaric MYNA(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
SOURCE: Mynaric AG
https://www.accesswire.com/695768/Mynaric-Announces-New-Date-for-FY21-Business-Update-Publication-of-Full-FY21-Financial-Results-and-Analyst-and-Investor-Day
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.