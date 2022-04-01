The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASTR, SPWR and AKBA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

Investors Affected: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Astra Space Inc f/k/a Holicity Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25476&from=1

SunPower Corporation SPWR

Investors Affected : August 3, 2021 - January 20, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in SunPower Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=25476&from=1

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA

Investors Affected : June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25476&from=1

