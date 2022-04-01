Metaskins Celebrates a Great Night as the B2 Fighting Series Makes its Successful Metaverse Debut at The Aquarium Casino

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Metaskins Studios ("Metaskins" or the "Company") (www.metaskins.com), the fully customizable one-stop shop for all your metaverse and NFT needs, is pleased to announce the

very successful metaverse debut of the B2 Fighting Series ("B2FS"), with B2FS 153 taking place on Saturday, March 26, in partnership with Metaskins, live from The Aquarium Casino in Decentraland.

As previously announced, Metaskins has partnered with B2Digital Incorporated ("B2Digital") BTDG, the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"), to facilitate a number of live MMA events inside the metaverse and to more broadly promote the

"B2 Digital" and "B2 Fighting Series" brands within the metaverse, helping B2 Digital access a massive untapped audience of digitally native fans through the Company's Decentraland networks and metaverse-centered promotional strategies.

In addition to hosting a successful fight night event, the partners broke ground by distributing bespoke B2 Fighting Series non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") for the first time. More than 50 avatars were seen at the virtual B2FS 153 event wearing digital "B2 Fighter" avatar NFT wearables

created by Metaskins.

The event was the fourth fight night hosted live inside The Aquarium Casino. Metaskins management believes it also functioned as an excellent after-party event following its involvement in Fashion Week in the metaverse. Metaskins CEO David Cummings commented, "What an unreal fight card! Greg and his team delivered the goods once again. You really come to appreciate how much work goes into these big MMA events when you have the chance to work closely with a team like this. We're excited to facilitate events like this and to deliver extremely compelling action to fans and users in the metaverse. All the fights were great, but two really stood out: The Main Event and the female matchup. They were some of the best fights I've ever seen. I can't wait for the next Fight Night event. We will be bringing a number of new events to The Aquarium over the next year, and we look forward to seeing everyone there!"

Management also notes that fight fans can look out for more exclusive B2 Fighting Series content and digital collectibles coming on Saturday, April 23, when Metaskins and B2 Digital host another tremendous night of MMA action live from The Aquarium Casino.

About Metaskins

Metaskins.com is a fully customizable one-stop shop for any and all metaverse or NFT needs. We specialize in personalized digital wearables, custom infrastructure built on metaverse parcels and brand tailored metaverse events. In the past, we have created some of the highest

quality metaverse-ready 3D avatars out there and we are ready to do the same for any of your projects! Based in Colombia, our talented team of in-house modelers, marketers and smart contract developers offer a wide range of services and skills. From video game development to

the creation of random generated NFT art for your newest collection, we take your imagination and turn it into a Web 3 reality. The sky's the limit at Metaskins, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the Metaverse through the construction of your

newest projects.

As far as our history is concerned, we are quite proud of our track record. Metaskins has thrown successful metaverse events, from casino nights to Bare Knuckle Fight Championship Fight Nights. We were responsible for the high-resolution 3D art behind various NFT projects. We've also designed custom wearables for the likes of Snarky Sharks NFT and NFTweak for further references.

We can't wait to make your meta-dreams a real success.

CONTACT:

Camila Wolff

camilaw@metaskins.com

+573234779508

https://metaskins.com/

SOURCE: Metaskins Studios SAS



