CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Nexera Energy Inc. NGY, EMBYF (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Corporation. At the request of the Corporation's Audit Committee the previous auditors resigned as auditors of the Company March 28, 2022. There were no disagreements, unresolved issues, or consultations with the previous auditors.
About Nexera Energy Inc.
Nexera Energy Inc. NGY is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, HagCo, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.
For further information, please contact:
Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@nexeraenergy.com
www.nexeraenergy.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/695699/Nexera-Energy-Inc-Announces-Change-Of-Auditor
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.