Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC LIFE WRHLF, the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that all resolutions failed to pass at the General Meeting of the Company held today.

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against % of Shares % of Shares 1 To remove Andrew Male from office as Chairman 4.73% 95.27% 2 Reduce any board members' salaries by 75% 3.97% 96.03% 3 Conduct a strategic review and put the Company up for sale 1.52% 98.48% 4 Review the financial history of the Company 3.54% 96.46% 5 Operate the Company self-sufficiently and halt all marketing spend 1.50% 98.50%

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group, commented, "We would like to thank shareholders for their continued support of Love Hemp and for sharing our belief in the potential of this company. Since its foundation, Love Hemp's growth trajectory has been unparalleled, earning and upholding the brand's "best in class" reputation. The result of today's meeting allows the Board to refocus its efforts on the pipeline of growth opportunities for Love Hemp, including the up-listing to the London Stock Exchange Main Market. We look forward to keeping shareholders updated as Love Hemp's journey progresses."

Love Hemp Group isa brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange LIFE the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

