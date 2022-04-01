Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Renalytix Plc ("Renalytix" or the "Company) RNLX. Investors who purchased Renalytix securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rnlx.

The investigation concerns whether Renalytix and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around July 17, 2020, Renalytix conducted its initial public offering, issuing 11 million of its ordinary shares to the public at $13.50 per share. Then, on March 31, 2022, Renalytix announced its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022. Among other results, the Company reported second quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.21, missing consensus estimates by $0.04, and revenue of $0.84 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 million. Renalytix also reported that during the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a loss of $1.4 million and $2 million, respectively, to adjust its investment in a subsidiary, Verici Dx Limited, to fair value. On this news, Renalytix's ordinary share price fell $0.21 per share, or 2.95%, to close at $6.92 per share on March 31, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedRenalytix shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rnlx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

