Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Expensify, Inc. ("Expensify" or the "Company) EXFY. Investors who purchased Expensify securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/exfy.

The investigation concerns whether Expensify and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around November 10, 2021, Expensify conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing over 9.7 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27 per share. Then, on March 30, 2022, Expensify announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results, including fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.82, missing consensus estimates by $0.74. The Company also reported that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $14.2 million impacted net (loss) income" for the fourth quarter, leading to a net loss of $21.9 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus"; and that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $48.4 million impacted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA" for the full fiscal year, leading to a net loss of $13.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus." On this news, Expensify's stock price fell $1.10 per share, or 5.89%, to close at $17.56 per share on March 31, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Expensify shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/exfy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

