Golden Developing Solutions, Inc (OTC PINK:DVLP) Announces Execution of LOI with $10mil/yr Revenue Merger Candidate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. DVLP, an emerging fully reporting company in the Health and Wellness marketplace, today announces execution of an LOI with strong foundational merger candidate. We are extremely excited to move forward with our latest acquisition target in the health and wellness industry.
A few highlights:
Revenue appx $10.5mil/yr
Ebitda est $900,000
Aligns with our Telehealth platform
One of several deals in pipeline, but not the largest
More details coming soon…
Stay tuned for upcoming updates, leveraged partnership projects, blockchain healthcare infrastructure development, and future acquisition targets.
About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.
Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the Health, Wellness, and Technology industry, in which the company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently operating in launch phase of our 50 state telemedicine network and negotiating several acquisition/merger targets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.
Corporate Contact:
We encourage our shareholders to follow our Twitter account @OTC_DVLP
Stavros Triant
stavros@goldendeveloping.com
SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc
https://www.accesswire.com/695579/Golden-Developing-Solutions-Inc-OTC-PINKDVLP-Announces-Execution-of-LOI-with-10milyr-Revenue-Merger-Candidate
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.