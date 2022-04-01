Expion360, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. XPON, an industry leader for lithium batteries and accessories for recreation vehicles, outdoor, marine, residential, and industrial, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,145,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Expion360 has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 321,750 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.
Expion360's common stock has been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "XPON" on April 1, 2022. The offering is expected to close on April 5, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Alexander Capital, LP is acting as sole book-running manager and Paulson Investment Company, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Alexander Capital, LP, 17 State Street 5th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (212) 687-5650 or emailing info@alexandercapitallp.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
The law office of Rowland Day, Bigfork, Montana, and Dane Johansen of Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, Salt Lake City, Utah served as legal counsel for Expion360 in connection with the stock offering.
About Expion360
Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreation vehicles, outdoor, marine, residential, and industrial. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. For more information visit, expion360.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on January 21, 2022, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.
Investor Contact:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact
Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact
SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/695639/Expion360-Inc-Announces-Pricing-of-Initial-Public-Offering
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.