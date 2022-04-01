Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 4:30pm ET
SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website) approximately one day after the teleconference.
The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.
Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).
To attend this teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in: (888) 506-0062 (North America); (973) 528-0011 (International). Verbal Access Code: 648452 (or say Pressure BioSciences Conference Call)
For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days.
Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 45153.
About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.
For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:
http://www.pressurebiosciences.com
Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Press Contacts:
Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (T) 508-230-1828
John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales (F) 508 230-1829
Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the Board (T) 650-812-8121
SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/695621/Pressure-BioSciences-Inc-to-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2021-Financial-Results-and-Provide-Business-Update
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.