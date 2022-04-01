Vitana-X is Proud to Announce the Pre-Launch of River24 its New Booking Platform for Rentals of Boats and Yachts

Boat Owners and Charter Services Can Now Register for Free
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / VitanaX, Inc. VITX, is pleased to announce the pre-launch of River24 its new booking platform for rentals of boats and yachts.
As of today, boat owners and charter services are able to register now for free.
Over the next few months, River24 is primarily focused on further developing its online booking platform, which allows customer simply to rent a boat at any vacation location. One of the main advantages is the secure environment to pay for the rental through the platform. Another feature will be the review section which allows customer to review and rate the rental experience.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.
Contact Information
press.IRclear2157@gmail.com
http://river-24.com
305-714-9397
SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/695630/Vitana-X-is-Proud-to-Announce-the-Pre-Launch-of-River24-its-New-Booking-Platform-for-Rentals-of-Boats-and-Yachts
