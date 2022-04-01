Condor Capital Wealth Management President Ken Schapiro Named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for 2022

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Ken Schapiro, president of Condor Capital Wealth Management, has been named to the 2022 Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" ranking. He is currently ranked 24th in the state of New Jersey, an increase of two places since 2021. This marks the sixth consecutive year he has placed in the ranking.

"I'm honored I was recognized by Barron's," said Schapiro, "and in turn, I would like to recognize all the efforts put forward by everyone on the Condor Capital team to make this happen. Together, we provide the best service we can to our clients."

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 25 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J. for over 25 years and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

In Barron's ranking application process, data was provided by advisors across the nation to evaluate top advisors by state. As per Barron's report, various factors that are taken into consideration for the rankings include assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. With these metrics, Barron's is able to pinpoint those who provide excellent levels of service to create a comprehensive directory of trustworthy advisors for clients who may be seeking assistance in investing, financial planning, and other services.

