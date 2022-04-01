Spexis Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
- Pre-AGM information call on April 7, 2022 at 2:30PM CET
- AGM to be held April 26, 2022
- Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances
ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Spexis AG SPEX a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on rare diseases and oncology with an initial focus on chronic respiratory diseases today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022.
As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting 2022 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3).
The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-AGM information call on April 7, 2022 at 2:30PM CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@spexisbio.com. To access the earnings call, please use the following details:
France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
Italy: +39 02 3602 6066
Switzerland +41 (0)44 580 7279
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012
United States +1 646-828-8073
Event Title: Spexis AG - Annual General Meeting Information Call 2022
Confirmation code: 3315627
The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220407/no-audio
Link for participants of the conference call (only slides, no audio, no delay): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220407/no-audio
After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.
For further information please contact:
For Investors:
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com
For Media:
Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch
About Spexis
Spexis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. The current pipeline of the company is a combination of two legacy companies, Polyphor AG and EnBiotix, Inc. (Boston, MA, USA) which merged in December 2021. The combined company has been renamed to Spexis AG and is trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol SIX:SPEX. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
