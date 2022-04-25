Indrani film shooting is going non stop at a fast pace at various film studios and outdoor locations in and around Hyderabad. Makers have announced that Indrani will be released worldwide on 27th October, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam and everything is going as per their plan.

More than 2 years of pre-production, detailed action choreography and VFX planning including pre-visualizations have benefitted the makers of the film to shoot the film fast and meet the planned release date. VFX work and Editing has already started and is going in parallel with the shoot.

Director Stephen mentioned that he was stunned by the dedication and risks taken by the actresses while shooting the action sequences. He said that Indrani will be the first film in Indian History where women have done stunts using rope and risky sword shots at such a high level.

Releasing the part 1 making video, the director said that he will be releasing more terrific action stunts in coming videos.

Makers have mentioned that Indrani will be the first women anti-gravity and zero-gravity film where leading women will be showcased with never before elevations giving goosebumps to the audience.

More info:

Link: https://youtu.be/3LGh1mAc5Jc

Banner – Shray Motion Pictures

Written, Directed & Produced by – Stephen

Executive Producer – Stanley Suman Babu

Music Director – Sai Kartheek

Co-Director – Sai Trivedi

DOP – Charan Madhavaneni

Editor – S.B. Uddhav

Action Director – Premsun

Art Director – Ravikumar Gurram

Media Contact

Company Name: Youngmantra

Contact Person: Siddu

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9052089496

City: Hyderabad

State: Telangana

Country: India

Website: www.youngmantra.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Impressive Making Video of INDRANI is Released