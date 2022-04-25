Bazaarche, Inc. Launches the Industry-first free-to-use Classified ads App for Farsi Speakers

Innovative tech solutions company, Bazaarche, Inc., announces the launch of the new Bazaarche app, a platform for Iranians worldwide to connect and do business using Farsi and English

The team at Bazaarche Inc. looks ready to challenge the status quo in the online retail market, especially for Persians across the globe, with the launch of its new mobile app. Described as the “number one Iranian classified ads platform in the world,” Bazaarche aims to change the way Persians connect, enabling them to easily find services, events, and other things of interest.

Technological advancements and the advent of the internet and its plethora of solutions have undoubtedly changed the way people interact and businesses engage with their customers. The retail market remains one of the major beneficiaries of the internet, with a Statista report revealing that retail e-commerce sales is excepted to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025 from the approximately $4.9 trillion recorded in 2021. However, Bazaarche Inc. is looking to create a unique internet usage experience for Persians with the launch of its new app.

Bazaarche is the new app for Iranian (Persians) worldwide, enabling users to buy, sell and trade information. It helps all Farsi speakers to connect and easily find services, events and a host of others. Available in both English and Farsi, Bazaarche is creating a mobile first approach to local businesses and services all around the world for better engagement and enhanced experience.

The Bazaarche app is currently available on the App Store and Google Play for users of iOS and Android devices across the globe. The user-friendliness of the app, its comprehensiveness and versatility, as well as the relative affordability that allows users to access its plethora of features and functionality without paying a dime, are some of the attributes that will endear Bazaarche to Persians worldwide.

For further information about Bazaarche and to join the global community of Farsi speakers, visit – http://bazaarche.com/.

About Bazaarche Inc.

Bazaarche was founded as a tech solutions provider by an entrepreneur and passionate investor with more than 15 years of technology and leadership background. The goal is to create products that enhance living and help different categories of people enjoy their time using the internet.

