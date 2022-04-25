A User From Texas, USA Found the best custom oil painting service after comparing 4 most popular ones

This reporter sits with Mike Smith, a resident of Texas USA and a professional reviewer, who shared what he found when he companies 4 most popular custom oil painting service providers i.e Paint your life, DreamsPainter, PortraitFlip & Mavenart.
Q. Hi, Mike. Let’s start by introducing yourself and what this challenge took up?
A. My name is Mike. I am a professional reviewer. Recently, some of my fans sent their request to see me do a test about OIL PAINTING.
So that is why the journey to find the best and cheapest custom oil paintings from the 4 best companies in the world started.
Q. Great! So who are these companies?
A. They are Paint Your Life, DreamsPainter, PortraitFlip, and Mavenart
Q. So what was your requirement?
A. Well, I chose the picture of my parents and my daughter. My mom passed away 6 years ago, and she never had a chance to meet my daughter Jane. So I gave 2 individual pictures to Paint your life and other companies.
There are the custom oil painting companies, which are in the list of testing:
DreamsPainter & Paint your life & PortraitFlip & Mavenart (sort alphabetically). I focused on 9 aspects while judging them.
Q. So what are these aspects and what did you find?
A.
1. The first one was Picture Design. There are 3 important factors to see the quality of the picture design: old photo restoration, color difference, and background. The background was too simple from Paint your life.
2. The second aspect was the Finished Product.
When I received oil paintings from Paint your life and other companies, I felt completely different. They should be using different quality paints, so whether it is color saturation or the fineness of the oil painting, the difference is very big. In addition, the frame is also a very important factor. An advanced frame can make the painting more gorgeous. But if the frame is not good, it will even make the size of the oil painting smaller.
3. Then I considered Painting Time.
My understanding of oil painting is that the threshold for landscape painting is relatively low, and portrait painting requires a deeper knowledge of the artist to be more like it. So I’m not too strict on this, because I know a good painting is worth more time. I should be more patient.
4. Then of course the turnaround time.
I have to say that custom oil painting from Paint your life and other companies are very long because it is not just a simple product, there are more custom services in it. So it deserves a lot of time for the whole process. If you need to buy custom oil paintings for your love, remember to reserve enough time in advance.
Q. What about the price? I am sure many readers would be wondering about that
A. Yes. Price is the most concerning topic. I’ve bought a lot of decorative oil paintings in the past, and they ranged from a few dozen dollars to a few hundred dollars. As I said before, portraiture is more difficult, so I’m willing to pay more for it.
For me, it’s not just a work of art, it’s helping me make up for a regret: having my deceased mom and my daughter in the same painting. It’s very meaningful.
The price of Paint Your Life is the most expensive, so I had high expectations for their work.
Q. What was the sixth factor?
A. So that’s Service.
In the process of customizing oil paintings, there are many issues that need to be communicated, such as whether to repair old photos, whether I can modify the photo design if I am not satisfied, and so on. The speed of customer service response is a very important factor.
The 7th factor was Packaging protection
I hope the oil paintings I receive are perfectly packaged and not damaged in any way in transit. I was satisfied with the way both DreamsPainter and Paint Your Life are packaged.
Modification time was the 8th factor
Paint your life and other companies told me that if I’m not satisfied I can make unlimited revisions until I’m satisfied. But what I want to say is that if I’m not satisfied with the painting as a whole, there’s no way I can be satisfied by just making changes.
Q. And what was the 9th factor?
A. That’s Fade or not
When I unbox the oil painting, there is a possibility that the paint will be rubbed against it. I’d be disappointed if the painting were to fade, and I’m not sure if it really lasted that long.
Q. I must say, you really went deep with your analysis. So what was your conclusion?
A. I prepared a chart, to sum up, the comprehensive review score for Paint your life and other companies in one place.
To be honest, this result was beyond my expectations. At first, I had the highest expectations for Paint Your Life, because it is the most famous and the most expensive. But when I really spent more than a month doing this evaluation, I found that DreamsPainter has better products and higher Cost-effective.
Q. Any last message for our readers?
A. Yes.
If you also have a dream to realize or have some regrets to make up for, you can use oil painting to realize it like me. I hope this review article can help you make a more suitable decision for you when choosing an oil painting company.
The full comparison chart can be seen here: https://media.publit.io/file/PR/Full_Comparision_Chart.jpeg
Media Contact
Company Name: Coneberry
Contact Person: Manish Roshan
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: coneberry.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: A User From Texas, USA Found the best custom oil painting service after comparing 4 most popular ones
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.