Brain Game LS Inc. Announces FinLitX, a Revolutionary Financial Literacy-Teaching App via Tokenomics

FinLitX utilizes gamification and cryptocurrency to open doors to financial literacy

CEO of FinLitX, D. Alexis Samuels, is pleased to announce the opportunity to ‘Play. Learn. Achieve.’ financial literacy in a digital world per a new and modernized method of teaching.

FinLitX is an autonomous application that promotes financial literacy, curated with gamification, artificial intelligence, and an Ethereum-RTP crypto coin, sanz a human monitor. The advanced A.I. marks player vulnerabilities and, in utilizing machine learning, virtual reality, competition, repetition, and rewards, instills confidence and values in students. Youth immediately see results in terms of better grades, better self-esteem, and the hope of achieving a higher net worth.

The FinLitX platform prepares students for ‘real life’ by guiding them along all methods of income and how to maintain funds, most not covered in schools. The game comes equipped with virtual coursework that supports state mandates for student learning before graduation and, for finishing the course, students are rewarded with an RPTX (Road to Prosperity) token. The hope for Samuels and Co. is that the coin can then be used for things like student loan payments, room-and-board, tuition, and other student-centered necessities.

“Our mission is to empower, educate and provide the tools that will take our education landscape into the next digital age. Financial literacy is important and a critical topic, but students should also be taught about cryptocurrencies and NFTs as well,” said Samuels. “Most people understand the basics of being financially literate, but only apply it to things like credit scores. These are also people living paycheck-to-paycheck and don’t have savings. We teach financial literacy with a focus on applying it to a digital world.”

About D. Alexis Samuels

D. Alexis Samuels, the founder of FinLitX, is on a mission to revolutionize the way that financial literacy is taught and understood. Through AI and reward-based systems, the FinLitX system has already helped thousands and the new software is bringing knowledge of this much-needed skill into the digital age!

