Brain Game LS Inc. Announces FinLitX, a Revolutionary Financial Literacy-Teaching App via Tokenomics

CEO of FinLitX, D. Alexis Samuels, is pleased to announce the opportunity to ‘Play. Learn. Achieve.’ financial literacy in a digital world per a new and modernized method of teaching.
FinLitX is an autonomous application that promotes financial literacy, curated with gamification, artificial intelligence, and an Ethereum-RTP crypto coin, sanz a human monitor. The advanced A.I. marks player vulnerabilities and, in utilizing machine learning, virtual reality, competition, repetition, and rewards, instills confidence and values in students. Youth immediately see results in terms of better grades, better self-esteem, and the hope of achieving a higher net worth.
The FinLitX platform prepares students for ‘real life’ by guiding them along all methods of income and how to maintain funds, most not covered in schools. The game comes equipped with virtual coursework that supports state mandates for student learning before graduation and, for finishing the course, students are rewarded with an RPTX (Road to Prosperity) token. The hope for Samuels and Co. is that the coin can then be used for things like student loan payments, room-and-board, tuition, and other student-centered necessities.
“Our mission is to empower, educate and provide the tools that will take our education landscape into the next digital age. Financial literacy is important and a critical topic, but students should also be taught about cryptocurrencies and NFTs as well,” said Samuels. “Most people understand the basics of being financially literate, but only apply it to things like credit scores. These are also people living paycheck-to-paycheck and don’t have savings. We teach financial literacy with a focus on applying it to a digital world.”
Those educational institutions eager to partner with FinLitX can find more information about the company and its virtual classes at https://finlitx.com/
About D. Alexis Samuels
D. Alexis Samuels, the founder of FinLitX, is on a mission to revolutionize the way that financial literacy is taught and understood. Through AI and reward-based systems, the FinLitX system has already helped thousands and the new software is bringing knowledge of this much-needed skill into the digital age!
To find out more, visit www.finlitx.com
Media Contact
Company Name: FinLitX
Contact Person: D. Alexis Samuels
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.finlitx.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Brain Game LS Inc. Announces FinLitX, a Revolutionary Financial Literacy-Teaching App via Tokenomics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.